Lawrence Mercer Athena Names New Board Members

HERMITAGE, Pa. – Lawrence Mercer Athena has named Jennifer Fisher White, Dr. Missa Eaton and Jennifer Bell to its advisory board, the organization announced this week.

Fisher White will serve as chairwoman, Eaton as chairwoman-elect and Bell as treasurer. As officers, they will help organize events and make decisions on distributions from the Women’s Fund. The Athena board meets quarterly.

Lawrence Mercer Athena, a chapter of Athena International, hosts three annual events to celebrate women leaders in the community.

The Athena Leadership Award is presented to a woman for “professional excellence, community service and for actively assisting women in their attainment of professional excellence and leadership skills.” The winner of the 2016 Athena Award was Linda Nitch, executive director of the Lawrence County Economic Development Corp.

Athena also hosts an International Women’s Leadership Day event on the third Tuesday of September each year, as well as the Athena Wise Girls conference.

The conference focuses on discussing daily issues that girls ages 12 to 18 face in the area and developing young women as leaders in their communities.

