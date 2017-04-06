Awards & Events

Lawrence United Way Raises $391,502 for Local Programs
April 6, 2017

NEW CASTLE, Pa. – Sara Dudash, United Way of Lawrence County board president, announced the organization raised $391,502 for local programs at its 93rd annual celebration dinner Tuesday.

“The campaign was very challenging this year with the loss of corporate and foundation dollars, but the community pulled together to raise $391,502 for local programs,” she said.

Corporate donors recognized were FirstEnergy Foundation, raising $15,841, and Ellwood Quality Steels, $15,000. The largest employee campaigns were conducted by Penn Power employees, raising $15,841, and United Parcel Service employees contributing over $10,000. The Preston Foundation was recognized for contributing through the Preston Golf Invitational that raised $27,161.

The board also elected the following officers: Dudash, president; Sam B. Biasucci, Wayne J. Alexander and Jerry Prestopine, vice presidents; Jason Shaffer, treasurer, and Christy Verenski, secretary. The following members were re-elected: Alexander, Charles Jackson, Josh Lamancusa, Joanne Preston, and Terri Stramba. Jason Shaffer from First National Bank was elected as a new board member.

For more information, visit United Way of Lawrence County’s webpage.

