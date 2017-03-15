Leadership is Topic of Wean ‘Spark Talk’ March 28

0 0 0 0

WARREN, Ohio — “Collaboration’s Essential Element: Leadership” is the topic of the March 28 “Spark Talk” presentation sponsored by The Raymond John Wean Foundation. The presenter will be Chris Thompson, president of Civic Collaboration Consultants LLC.

This two-way learning opportunity provides hands-on exercises designed to develop and strengthen collaborative leadership skills. Participants will leave with usable strategies and approaches to increase efficiency and effectiveness.

The presentation will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in the Western Reserve Room of the foundation offices here. The cost of $10 per person includes light refreshments. The session is limited to 25 participants, and the registration deadline is March 23. To register, visit this website.

