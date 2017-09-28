LED3 Awarded 3rd Contract for Display at Capitol

0 0 2 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – For the third time, LED3 has been awarded a contract to install an LED display at the U.S. Capitol, President Bruce Neff has announced.

The two 141-inch-by-80-inch displays, which have more than 2.5 million pixels, will be installed in the Senate and House theaters by the end of the year. Canfield-based LED3 installed its first display at the Capitol in August 2015 and a second a year later.

“We are blessed to have such great clients who appreciate the quality of our products as well as our service,” said Clare Neff, vice president, in a release. “Our team is second to none in customer service and have worked in venues across the country.”

Among other recent projects completed by LED3 include the scoreboard at Stambaugh Stadium, new signs at Eastwood Mall and displays at the Covelli Centre.

Pictured: LED3 President Bruce Neff, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, and LED3 technician Josh Terlecki at the U.S. Captiol, where the company will install two video boards.

