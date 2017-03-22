Lepore Family Creates Endowment for Medical Residents

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Dr. Vincent Lepore Jr. has given the Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley $75,000 to establish an endowment for a residency stipend program at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital in memory of his parents, Dr. Vincent Lepore Sr. and his wife, Mary.

Lepore Sr., a native of Youngstown, served his internship at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology there in 1963 and went on to establish a private practice, delivering well over 10,000 Mahoning Valley babies before his retirement.

“Dad truly loved teaching and working with the residents at St Elizabeth’s,” says his son. “If our gift can make the burden a little lighter for one of these students/residents, I believe Dad and Mom would be very pleased.”

The endowment will offset expenses residents incur at the hospital, which hosts a comprehensive residency program in all aspects of health care.

“This award recognizes the value that medical students bring to interdisciplinary care teams and allows one student to carry the legacy of compassion that Dr. Vince Sr.and Mary so defined” said Dr. Ronald Rhodes, chief academic officer, Mercy Health Youngstown. “The Lepore Family has dedicated a life of service to the Valley. We are truly grateful for Dr. Lepore Jr. and his family for their generosity and the honor we have of carrying the tradition of his parents.”

