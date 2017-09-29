Liggett-Dixon Named Principal at Packer Thomas

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Accounting and business consulting firm Packer Thomas has announced that Debra L. Liggett-Dixon has been promoted to principal.

Liggett-Dixon, a graduate of Youngstown State University, has more than 30 years of tax experience, and specializes in working with high-net worth individuals. She serves as Packer Thomas’ tax director.

She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

Founded in 1923, Packer Thomas operates offices here and New Castle, Pa. The firm provides accounting, auditing and tax services. Its industry concentrations include manufacturing, wholesale distribution, auto dealerships, construction, agriculture, organized labor and health care.

Packer Thomas employs 75, 40 of whom are certified public accountants.

