Company News

:
Liggett-Dixon Named Principal at Packer Thomas
By Blank | September 29, 2017

September 29, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn0Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone

CANFIELD, Ohio – Accounting and business consulting firm Packer Thomas has announced that Debra L. Liggett-Dixon has been promoted to principal.

Liggett-Dixon, a graduate of Youngstown State University, has more than 30 years of tax experience, and specializes in working with high-net worth individuals. She serves as Packer Thomas’ tax director.

She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs, the Ohio Society of CPAs and the Pennsylvania Institute of CPAs.

Founded in 1923, Packer Thomas operates offices here and New Castle, Pa. The firm provides accounting, auditing and tax services. Its industry concentrations include manufacturing, wholesale distribution, auto dealerships, construction, agriculture, organized labor and health care.

Packer Thomas employs 75, 40 of whom are certified public accountants.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio