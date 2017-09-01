Lucas to Develop Content for Innis Maggiore, Its Clients

0 0 0 0

Abby Lucas has joined Innis Maggiore as senior digital copywriter. She is responsible for digital content development for the agency and its clients.Her professional experience includes work at Mindstream Interactive and Fine Citizens, both in Columbus. Says Mark Vandegrift, Innis Maggiore chief operating officer, “The discipline of content marketing continues to grow as the critical factor in positioning and brand building for our clients.” Innis Maggiore is based in Canton.

