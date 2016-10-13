Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest Set for Oct. 15

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – An outdoor café, a farmers market, live music and art galleries will be among the attractions transforming Mahoning Avenue Oct. 15 as part of the Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest.

The festival will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Steel Street and Milton Avenue on the city’s West Side.

The Garden District Neighborhood Association will have a pumpkin painting booth, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will host a pop-up library and Auntie Dee’s Pooch Haven is sponsoring the Howl-a-Ween dog costume contest. Baked goods, art and fresh produce will alsobe available for sale.

“The purpose of the event is to demonstrate the vibrancy of the community and try to catalyze more permanent improvements in the future that will support and promote local artists and businesses,” organizers said in a release.

Businesses in the corridor are also participating. Casa Ramirez will have carnitas and drink specials, as well as hosting the “City of You” exhibit in its banquet room, Sons of Italy will feature a DJ and Kelly’s will have live music and specials throughout the day.

