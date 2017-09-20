Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest Takes Place Saturday

0 0 2 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – On Saturday, Mahoning Avenue will transform into a bustling neighborhood with art and entertainment as part of the third annual Mahoning Avenue Fall Fest.

From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., the corridor between Steel Street and McKinley Avenue in the Garden District will have family-friendly activities like pumpkin painting, a farmers market, art sales and live music. In addition, the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County will have its pop-up library at the Fall Fest.

The purpose of the festival is to highlight the vibrancy of the community and “catalyze more permanent improvements that will support and promote local artists and businesses,” said 4th Ward Councilman Mike Ray in a release.

Among the businesses participating are Sons of Italy with a DJ, Kelly’s with food and drink specials, Casa Ramirez with drink specials and carnitas, Huck’s Motors with live music and a trash and treasure sale at Paisley House.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.