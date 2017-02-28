Mahoning County Auditor to Auction 20 Parcels

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning County auditor’s office will hold a sale of 20 forfeited properties at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the commissioners hearing room of the county courthouse, Auditors Ralph Meacham announced today.

The parcels, up for sale at two sheriff’s auctions, did not sell and so are being offered for sale by the auditor as an agent of the state.

Eight of the parcels are in Youngstown, seven in Austintown, two in Smith Township, two more in Struthers and the last in Campbell.

Some have buildings standing on them; others are vacant land, Meacham said. All are listed on the auditor’s page of the Mahoning County website but, he states, “This is a buyer beware sale.” His office, he continued, “does not give any representation regarding possession, eviction, prior inspection, scheduled demolition, health code violation or any other matter.”

