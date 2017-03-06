0 0 0 0

“Welcome to Mahoning County Politics” reads a road sign as you cross the border into Mahoning County nearly 20 years ago. In 1998, the corruption probe involving officials in the Mahoning Valley hit its high mark when indictments were handed up charging dozens of attorneys, public officials, and organized crime figures with multiple counts of corruption. The billboard along the hillside represents just how low the community had sunk at this point in the region’s rich political history.

