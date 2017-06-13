Mahoning History Society Hosting Two Summer Camps

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society will host two youth summer camps in July and registration is now open.

The first camp – My Town, Your Town, Youngstown – is for kids ages 8 to 12 and runs July 10 through 14. The course covers the history of the Mahoning Valley from ancient times through today and features field trips, daily activities and camper-led projects.

The Young Historians Summer Day Camp will be held July 24 through 28 and is aimed at kids 12 to 15. Participants will learn what it’s like to be a historian as they complete a special project melding local history and multimedia.

Camps run 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Registration, which is required, is $100 for society members and $125 for nonmembers.

For more information or to complete registration, contact 330 743 2589 or education@mahoninghistory.org.

