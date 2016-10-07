Mahoning Valley Car Sales Drop 12% in September

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Car dealerships in the Mahoning Valley reported a 12% drop in new and used car sales last month, data from the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers’ Association show, marking the third consecutive month of year-over-year losses.

In total, dealerships in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties sold 4,484 vehicles last month, 639 fewer than September 2015. New car sales totaled 2,535 in September, a 16% fall from the same month a year ago.

Sweeney Chevrolet, Boardman, led Mahoning Valley dealerships in number of new cars sold, with 154 delivered, followed by Greenwood Chevrolet, Austintown, with 150; Sweeney Buick GMC, Boardman, 127; Stadium GM Superstore, Salem, 123; and Taylor Kia, Boardman, 116.

The top five dealerships all reported year-over-year sales losses, as did 17 of the top 20 dealerships in the area.

Taylor Kia led used car sales in the Valley, as 107 – two more than September 2015 – were sold.

Chevrolet maintained its grasp on the new-car market in the Valley, holding down the first four spots on the top selling new models list.

The Chevy Silverado was far and away the top seller as 200 were delivered for customers, followed by the Lordstown-built Cruze with 117 ­– 10 more than a year ago – the Equinox with 105 and the Malibu with 102. The Ford F150 rounded out the top five with 100 sold.

The Cruze was also the top selling used model, with 101 sold in the three counties, almost double the No. 2 model, the F150, of which 51 were sold.

