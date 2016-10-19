Mahoning Valley, Columbiana Habitat Chapters to Merge

0 0 0 0

STRUTHERS, Ohio — Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley will merge with Habitat for Humanity of Northern Columbiana County, Salem. This merger means Habitat Mahoning Valley will serve Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties making it a true Mahoning Valley service area, officials say.

The proposed date for completion of the merger is Jan. 1.

The merger will be announced at a press conference tomorrow at 80 Beverly Drive in Columbiana. The significance of this location is that it marks the last home built by Habitat for Humanity of Northern Columbiana, according to Monica Craven, executive director of Habitat Mahoning Valley.

Directors of the Columbiana chapter voted to merge after months of serious discussion and preparation to centralize administrative functions in light of vast changes in mortgage rules that effect banks and others – like Habitats – that provide home buying opportunities. Saving money on administrative expenses means more money to build houses for deserving families, Craven said.

The Mahoning and Trumbull chapters merged in 2015. Habitat volunteers have built more than 135 houses in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, Craven noted.

“We expect that Habitat’s new regional presence will allow us to reduce overheard and expand our ability to serve families in all three counties,” she said.

Habitat builds houses for qualified low-income families and individuals and sells them for no profit, with affordable mortgage payments, and zero-percent interest. All families are required to complete from 250 to 500 hours of sweat equity and attend homeowner classes.

For more information, call Habitat for Humanity of Mahoning Valley at 330 743-7244, ext. 303, or visit this website.

