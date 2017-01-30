Mahoning Valley Ulster Project Hosts Wine Taste

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Ulster Project will host its annual Wine Taste on Feb. 12 at Drake’s Landing here. This is a major fundraiser for the Ulster Project.

Tickets for the event, which takes place from 2 to 5 p.m., are $35 per person and include a wine and beer taste, an assortment of light appetizers, dessert, a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffle and giveaways.

The Mahoning Valley Ulster project is a summer exchange program, which brings together teen leaders from Northern Ireland and the United States. The program offers spiritual, social and service opportunities to help the students discover the common ground they share despite religious differences. Each year, Valley families play host to more than a dozen Northern Irish teens for this enriching experience. More than $20,000 must be raised for air fare and expenses for the July program.

Tickets to the event are pre-sale only and can be purchased by calling 330 565 2900 or 330 518 5290.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.