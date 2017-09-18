Make Sure to Monitor Your Health Insurance Claims

0 0 0 0

DCW Group is a third generation employee benefits and business consulting firm in Boardman, 4800 Market St. D, that describes itself as “committed to the continued disruption of an industry that rewards mediocrity and lacks transparency.”

The DCW team is passionate about working with companies and their employees to provide a steady hand in a turbulent world as health care undergoes continued reform.

DCW wants to debunk the belief that all health insurance brokers are lazy and lining their pockets, by putting their best foot forward every day and investing in technology solutions to pass on to the companies they work with.

The firm offers traditional and non-traditional insurance, working with dozens of insurance carriers to make sure their clients save money as a company and their employees have solid benefits they can easily manage with DCW’s Employee Management System.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.