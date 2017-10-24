Mamula Joins Public Library in Communications Role

0 0 0 0

Jeff Mamula has been named assistant director of communications, public relations and marketing for the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. Mamula brings with him more than 25 years of experience. “I am thrilled to be part of the library team,” he says. “My entire career has been spent in the marketing communications industry and I look forward to working with the tea to further develop their already extensive services.”

