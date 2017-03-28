Manufacturers Coalition Offers Machining Scholarships

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition is accepting applications for scholarships it will award in May to students studying advanced manufacturing.

The coalition will award five $1,000-scholarships to high school seniors that plan to attend the machining or welding programs at Columbiana County Career & Technical Center, the Trumbull Career & Technical Center or Eastern Gateway Community College.

Those applying must live in Mahoning, Trumbull or Columbiana counties. One scholarship will be awarded to a student in each county, with the other two awarded based on merit.

The deadline to submit applications is April 21. Winners will be announced May 5. Scholarship applications are available from guidance counselors at local high schools and career centers.

