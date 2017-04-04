Manufacturing Certificate Course to be Held at TCTC

0 0 0 0

CHAMPION TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A new seven-week program at Trumbull Career & Technical Center will offer attendees the chance to earn seven manufacturing credentials tuition ree. The first session, limited to 10 participants, begins April 18.

The certifications are certified production technician – also known as CPT – CPT safety, CPT quality practices and measurements, CPT manufacturing processes and production, CPT maintenance awareness, OSHA 10 and WorkKeys National Career Readiness.

The course, organized by the Greater Oh-Penn Manufacturing Apprenticeship Network, will be held at the career center’s Adult Training Center. A second class will be held in June at the Mahoning County Career & Technical Center. The apprenticeship network is managed by the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and the West Central Job Partnership.

The program is funded through the Wean Foundation, Lightweight Innovations for Tomorrow and Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services’ Workforce Investment Areas 17 and 18, representing Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

For more information on the course, call 330 480 4384 ext. 1207 or 1214.

