Marchionda Gets Booked, Waives Formal Arraignment

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Downtown developer Dominic Marchionda was booked this afternoon at the Mahoning County Criminal Justice Center.

Marchionda, whose NYO Property Group is redeveloping the Stambaugh Building into a DoubleTree by Hilton hotel, was charged Monday in a more than 100-count indictment. He was booked and released at 1:36 p.m.

His attorney, John McCaffrey of Cleveland, said this afternoon that Marchionda waived formal arraignment. He was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Tuesday but now no longer has to appear then, the attorney said.

“We find out who the judge is Tuesday and then will likely appear at the first pretrial set by the court,” McCaffrey said.

Marchionda is accused of aggravated theft, theft, receiving stolen property, attempted grant theft, tampering with records, telecommunications fraud, money laundering and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity related to several grant funds he received from the city to support downtown development projects.

