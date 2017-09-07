Getting Ahead

:
Marisa Volpini Earns Pennsylvania Real Estate Licenses
By Blank | September 7, 2017

September 7, 2017
Marisa Volpini, owner/broker of Real Living Volpini Realty Group, has completed the necessary education, training and testing to earn the broker’s and company license to sell real estate in Pennsylvania. “We know there are many people who live and work on both sides of the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line who need help buying and selling real estate,” she says. “Now we can help all of our clients. We are also licensed to help agents earn their Pennsylvania and Ohio real estate licenses.”

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

