Marisa Volpini Earns Pennsylvania Real Estate Licenses

Marisa Volpini, owner/broker of Real Living Volpini Realty Group, has completed the necessary education, training and testing to earn the broker’s and company license to sell real estate in Pennsylvania. “We know there are many people who live and work on both sides of the Ohio/Pennsylvania state line who need help buying and selling real estate,” she says. “Now we can help all of our clients. We are also licensed to help agents earn their Pennsylvania and Ohio real estate licenses.”

