Marketing Conference Set for Manufacturing Companies

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – TBG Digital Marketing of Canfield and Incept of Canton are hosting two marketing conferences for manufacturing companies in Cleveland and Pittsburgh. The conferences will feature the same agendas with presentations from Google and HubSpot.

The Cleveland conference will be held Oct. 11 in Club Velvet at the Hard Rock Rocksino. The Pittsburgh conference will be held Oct. 12 in the MSA Auditorium at the RLA Learning and Conference Center. The conferences will have a 9:30 a.m. check-in, begin at 10:00 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m.

Gene Bonanno, digital marketing consultant and owner of TBG Digital Marketing, will begin the day’s presentations with “Developing a Comprehensive Internet Marketing Strategy.” The session will cover the fundamental steps every manufacturing company should take to develop and implement an effective marketing plan.

“As a consulting firm, our niche is B2B manufacturing companies,” Bonanno said in a release. “One thing we’ve come to find working with such clients is there’s a lack of resources, specifically regional events for manufacturer specific marketing. Yet, this area has a ton of companies that still make something.”

Dan Vivian, senior account executive at HubSpot, will present on “HubSpot & Inbound Marketing.” HubSpot is a marketing automation and sales software. Vivian will provide a basic overview of inbound marketing and highlight the importance of smarketing – the act of aligning marketing and sales teams together to increase revenue. He will also discuss HubSpot services geared specifically towards manufacturers.

Sam Falletta, CEO of Incept, will present on “Outbound to Inbound: Defining Your Strategy” and will include a panel of local sales strategists.

The last presentation of the day will feature two speakers from Google – Richard Rondon, agency development manager, and Josh Weum, digital ambassador. The presentation “Business Development in the Digital Age,” will talk about why online, why now, and why Google.

For more information or to register to attend, visit MarketingforManufacturers.us. Use the code PR10 to save $10 off registration.

