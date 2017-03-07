Maureen McGovern Headlines Concert Celebrating Women

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Accomplishments of Mahoning Valley women will be celebrated at 7 p.m. April 22 with an evening of musical entertainment. “Valley of the Divas 2” is a showcase for outstanding female vocalists associated with the Mahoning Valley and will feature Grammy award-winner Maureen McGovern.

Other performers include Sugar Joans, semi-finalist during the 2014 season of “The Voice,” Maureen Collins, LeeAnn Binder and Janis Jones. A catered meet-and-greet will follow the performance.

All proceeds from the event, to be held at the DeYor Performing Arts Center here, will go to CreativeBridge Coalition to support and expand local music-based educational programming for young children and those with special needs, according to Patti Keenan, coalition spokeswoman.

The coalition operates projects with the Youngstown City Schools, Leonard Kirtz School, Austintown, United Elementary School in Columbiana County and the Fairhaven School in Niles.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 330 744 0264. For additional information, call Keenan at 330 770 0999.

