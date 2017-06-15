May Sees Second-Highest Number of New Business Filings Ever

0 0 0 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio – May was the second-best month ever for new business filings in Ohio with 10,712 entities submitting paperwork, according to Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, an increase of 2,116 compared to a year ago.

The number of filings is only behind March’s total of 12,827. So far in 2017, 53,345 businesses have filed the necessary formation documents with the state, he added.

Since the Secretary of State office created the Ohio Business Central website, allowing businesses to file startup paperwork online, in 2013, more than 253,000 filings have been processed online. Three of every four businesses in Ohio are now started online, Husted said.

New business filings are forms filed with the office declaring the creation of a for-profit, nonprofit and professional corporation, limited liability companies, partnerships and limited liability partnerships. Filing does not require that the business start operations, create jobs or be profitable.

