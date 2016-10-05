MCCTC Students to Tour GM Lordstown

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Three dozen students in the engineering, precision machining and welding programs at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center will tour the General Motors Lordstown Complex Friday as part of the nationwide Manufacturing Day celebration.

As part of the tour, students will be able to see what goes into building the Chevrolet Cruze, as well as examine some of the 1,200 robots used in the process, school officials say.

The tour also marks the beginning of a new partnership between MCCTC and GM Lordstown. Manufacturing engineers at the plant and members of UAW Locals 1112 and 1714 will offer mentoring to students as part of a new program at the technical center, Robotics and Advanced Manufacturing Technology Education Collaborative.

The program is funded by a $500,000 Straight-A grant from the Ohio department of education, which provides robotic and manufacturing equipment to the technical center.

