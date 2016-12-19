McDonald’s Roots Remain Deep
December 19, 2016: We visit the tiny town of McDonald, founded as a company town. And in our Shop Local series, find out where you can find fashion and a good cup of joe.
Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to subscribe to our print edition and sign up to our free daily headlines.
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by:
Sponsored by: