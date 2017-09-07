McDonough Salon de Fleurus Exhibit Opens Tomorrow

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio –The McDonough Museum of Art at Youngstown State University will host an opening reception for a new exhibit tomorrow from 5 to 7 p.m.

The exhibit, Salon de Fleurus, is a contemporary reconstruction of Gertrude Stein’s Parisian salon that existed at 27 rue de Fleurus from 1904-1934.

The exhibit displays and references a story of modern art’s beginnings through one of the first gathering places for burgeoning young artists such as Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso and Stein. It was in Stein’s salon that paintings by Cézanne, Matisse and Picasso were exhibited together for the first time both for her peers and transatlantic art experts who spread the word back home.

From 1992 to 2014 Salon de Fleurus existed as a semi-private salon in lower Manhattan. Since then, it has appeared in fragments in Beirut, Paris and Los Angeles and is now a traveling exhibit organized by Salon de Fleurus and Independent Curators International.

Salon de Fleurus will be on display at McDonough through Nov. 3.

