McKinley Memorial Hosts Spanish-American War Speaker July 15

NILES, Ohio — As part of its centennial celebrate, the National McKinley Birthplace Memorial will host “The Rise of Imperialism: The Spanish-American War” July 15.

The lecture, which begins at 1 p.m. at the museum in downtown Niles, is part of a yearlong series of discussions about major events of William McKinley’s presidency.

Kevin Kern, associate professor of history at the University of Akron and co-author of the textbook: “Ohio: A History of the Buckeye State,” will speak on Imperialism and the Spanish-American War. William McKinley led the United States through the Spanish-American War in 1898. This war was the first time the United States became involved in a foreign conflict.

The event is free to attend and refreshments will be served. The museum will be open for tours before and after the presentation.

Reservations are not required but are recommended and can be made by calling 330 652 4273 or emailing nat.mckinley.birthplace.museum@aol.com

