Mercy Health to Open Howland Medical Center
By Blank | March 30, 2017

March 30, 2017
WARREN, Ohio – Mercy Health plans to cut the ribbon April 5 to open its $14.5 million Howland Medical Center at 1932 Niles-Cortland Road NE.

The 50,000-square-foot outpatient center brings together physicians, surgeons, rehabilitation and diagnostic, imaging and lab services in a single location, the health system says.

Ground was broken last May for the construction project.

Among those scheduled to make remarks at the ribbon cutting are Kathy Cook, president of St. Joseph Warren Hospital, Donald Kline, CEO of Mercy Health-Youngstown, and Martha Bushey, chair of the board of directors.

