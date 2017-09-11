Methodist Community Center Marks 95 Years Oct. 19

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The United Methodist Community Center celebrates its 95th anniversary 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 19 with an evening of jazz and locally made desserts.

Performing at the Community Treasure Celebration, held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, is Cleveland-based jazz and soul singer Chantae Cann. The celebration will also have a Sweets & Treats section for local vendors to show their desserts.

The United Methodist Community Center, 2401 Belmont Ave., offers services “for those that fall through the cracks of other programs.” Among its services are transportation for medical appointments, kids’ summer camps, food distribution, veterans support programs, a juvenile shoplifting deterrence program and a senior health and wellness program.

Tickets for the celebration are $100 and include dinner. United Methodist Community Center is also seeking sponsorships. For more information, contact the center at 330 747 5149 or umcc139@neohio.twcbc.com or Cathy Casey 330 501 2188 or klc52@zoominternet.net.

