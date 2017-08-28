Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission to Meet Thursday

1 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Eastern Ohio Military Affairs Commission will hold its annual meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday.

The annual meeting, which will take place at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station’s Community Activity Center in Vienna Township, will include an update on regional military affairs and assets.

The commission is the division of the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber that focuses on maintaining support for the region’s defense assets.

Planned speakers include U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Bill Johnson, Youngstown Air Reserve Station Commander Col. Daniel Sarachene and Camp Ravenna Commander Col. William “Ed” Meade.

Also speaking will be John Rossi and Vito Abruzzino of the military affairs commission.

SOURCE: Regional Chamber

