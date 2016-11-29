Mill Creek Parks’ Winter Celebration Begins Dec. 3

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Mill Creek MetroParks’ annual Winter Celebration at the D.D. and Velma Davis Education & Visitor Center will run Dec. 3 through Dec 31.

This year’s theme is “One Man’s Dream: Celebrating 125 Years of Mill Creek Park.” The free exhibit is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Inside the visitors center near the Fellows Riverside Gardens, visitors can see replicas of Mill Creek Park icons such as Lanterman’s Mill and the Silver Suspension Bridge, artwork from students in the Tyler Classroom inspired by glassworker Dale Chihuly and fir trees decorated by area nonprofit organizations.

During the first three weekends of December, the gardens will be open until 8 p.m. for the Electric Garden display, featuring laser lights and arches. The Shop in the Gardens and the Garden Café will also be open for the light shows throughout the month.

For more information, call the Fellows Riverside Gardens at 330 740 7116 or visit MillCreekMetroParks.org.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.