Miner Named ‘Top Next-Generation Wealth Manager’

William Miner, a financial adviser with the Canfield office of Merrill Lynch, was recently named by Forbes magazine as one of America’s Top Next-Generation Wealth Managers. Miner joined Merrill Lynch 11 years ago and holds the designation as Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor. He earned his bachelor’s degree in finance and MBA from Youngstown State University.a Miner is active in the Rotary, the United Way and his local school district.

