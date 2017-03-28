Mitsubishi Signs Lease for More Space in Leetonia

0 0 6 0

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – The Columbiana County Port Authority Monday entered a one-year lease with Mitsubishi Heavy Industry America Inc. at the 600 Cherry Fork industrial site in Leetonia.

Mitsubishi has expanded the space it is renting from the port authority by 13,387 square feet at $2.50 per square foot, Executive Director Penny Traina told the board, plus utilities, for a monthly payment of $2,788.96.

Mitsubishi will use the additional space for storage, at least initially, Traina said. That space had been vacant since 2015 when Dilworth Machine relocated.

The board authorized Traina to contract with Berger Electric Motor Repair, Salem, to rebuild the motor in the crane behind the port authority headquarters building, 1250 St. George St., for $14,450. The motor is so old it could not be replaced – the only option was to rebuild it, Traina noted.

Work has begun and should be completed early next month, she said afterward.

She also reported that she had begun reviewing the port authority policy manuals with an eye to revising and updating them. The manuals, written in 1977 shortly after the entity was created, were last revised in 1982, she said.

