Mohip Will Not Approve Funding for HB70 Appeals

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip has announced that he will not approve funding for the school board to appeal House Bill 70, the state law known as the “Youngstown Plan” that allows school districts to be run by state-appointed CEOs.

“The school board brought this lawsuit before the transformation had even begun. Now two years later we have a final decision, and it’s time to move on,” Mohip said in a release. “I would encourage the school board to work with me and my team to do what’s best for the children of this district. With or without their support, we are putting our students first and turning this district around.”

Earlier this month, Franklin County Judge Jenifer French dismissed the lawsuit filed by the school board, which claimed the law is unconstitutional. Funding for the suit had been approved from the first filing in 2015 through French’s Oct. 11 decision.

“I didn’t want to end the lawsuit before the judge made a final decision,” said Mohip. “It was important for the board to have its day in court.”

Prior to Mohip’s appointment, the court found that the school district was “in dire need of help and change” after a years-long run of poor performance ratings.

Source: Youngstown City School District.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.