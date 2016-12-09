Mooney Book Fair to Benefit Akron Children’s

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Students from Cardinal Mooney High School are partnering with Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley to host a Harry Potter-themed book fair at Barnes & Noble in Boardman Dec. 10 and 11. The fair will support the hospital’s Reach Out and Read program.

Shoppers at the bookstore can help raise funds for Akron Children’s both in the store and online by using the coupon code 12058269, which will donate a portion of the sale.

Also available in-store during the book fair are free gift wrapping, a Harry Potter window art contest, story time for children Sunday from noon to 3 p.m., a performance by the Mooney choir and the sale of “Mooney Mochas” in the café.

Since 2008, Barnes & Noble has donated more than $11,000 to Akron Children’s, along with new books for patients. Cardinal Mooney has raised more than $5,000 for the hospital since 2009.

Copyright 2016 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.