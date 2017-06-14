Mooney’s Annual Camp of Champions Set for June 22-23

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Cardinal Mooney High School’s annual Camp of Champions will be held June 22 and 23 at the Cardinal Mooney Football Complex.

Some of the biggest names in college and pro sports will attend the camp including coaches, players and ex-players, to help out the Cardinal Mooney football staff.

The camp is open to all kids in grades 3 to 8 from across the country. The event has attracted student athletes in the past predominantly from Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania, but has included participants from as far away as California and Arizona.

The non-contact camp features instruction in offensive and defensive fundamentals and hands-on drills to apply the skills taught by the camp staff. Participants are grouped by age for drills, and receive a camp T-shirt and a class picture taken with their coaches.

This year’s camp coaches are Mark “Bo” Pelini, head coach of Youngstown State University; Jim Tressel, YSU president and former YSU and Ohio State University head coach; Carl Pelini, defensive coordinator at Youngstown State University; and Mark Stoops, head coach of University of Kentucky.

Guest speaker at this year’s camp will include former Cleveland Browns quarterback and Boardman native Bernie Kosar.

For information about the Camp of Champions, contact Ron Stoops at 330 502 3747.

