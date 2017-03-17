Muransky to Join Board of Farmers National Banc Corp.

0 0 0 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Edward W. Muransky, chairman of the Muransky Companies and chairman and CEO of Southwoods Health, has been nominated to serve on the Board of Directors of Farmers National Banc Corp., a Farmers spokeswoman announced Thursday.

Farmers is the holding company of Farmers National Bank, Farmers Trust Co., Farmers National Insurance LLC and the Bowers Insurance Agency Inc.

Muransky is also the chairman and CEO of Chestnut Land Co., the largest franchisee of Auntie Anne’s soft pretzels, and owner of the Lake Club.

He would succeed Howard J. Wenger, whose term expires April 20 when Farmers shareholders have their annual meeting.

Wenger has been a director since Farmers acquired National Bancshares Corp. in July 2015. He was a director of National Bancshares Inc. 16 years before joining the Farmers board. He will continue as a member of the west region advisory committee of Farmers Bank.

Wenger has been president of Wenger Excavating Inc., Dalton, since 1966, Lake Regional Oil Inc. since 1979 and Northstar Asphalt Inc. and Massillon Materials Inc. since 1985.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.