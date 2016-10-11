Musical Goblins! Opens Season for YSU Wind Bands

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Dana School of Music at Youngstown State University will open its indoor concert season will a performance of Musical Goblins! at 7:30 p.m. Oct 20 at Stambaugh Auditorium.

The concert features the YSU Chamber Winds, featuring conductor Brandt Payne, and the YSU Wind Ensemble and its conductor Stephen Gage.

Opening with music originally written by Guðmundsdóttir, the Chamber Winds’ performance also includes new music from Thomas Osborne and re-orchestrated works from Johann Sebastian Bach.

The pieces performed by the Wind Ensemble, which last year played at Carnegie Hall in New York City, features works by living American composers, including Eric Whitacre, Rossano Galante and Frank Ticheli.

Tickets are available the night of the concert at the Stambaugh box office for $6 and $5 for senior citizens. Children under 12 and students with a YSU ID are free.

For more information, contact the YSU Office of Community Engagement and Events at 330 941 2307.

Pictured: The YSU Wind Ensemble performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City for the second time last year.

