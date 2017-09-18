Awards & Events

:
MVEDC Golf Outing Fundraiser Set for Oct. 6
By Blank | September 18, 2017

September 18, 2017
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Economic Development Corp. will host a golf outing Oct. 6 to raise money for its Grow Biz loan fund, which is used to help startups secure credit.

The End-of-Season Golf Outing begins at 8 a.m. at Knoll Run Golf Course, 1421 Struthers-Coitsville Road in Lowellville. After the round of golf, a picnic catered by Charlie Staples Famous Bar-B-Que will be held at 3 p.m.

In addition to the 18-hole golf scramble, the outing will also feature longest putt, longest drive, closest to pin and hole in one contests.

Tickets are $75 for the outing and picnic or $25 for the picnic alone. Hole sponsorships are $150 Reservations are due by Sept. 29. Registration can be completed by sending this form to vivian@MVEDC.com or by mail to 4319 Belmont Ave., Youngstown, Ohio, 44505.

