MVHS to Host ‘History to Go’ at Oak Hill Cemetery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Historical Society is hosting guided tours of Oak Hill Cemetery Oct. 29 as part of its “History to Go” series.

Tours begin at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. and cover “a surprisingly broad cross-section of the community represented in memorial architecture, landscape design and historic photographs,” organizers say.

Oak Hill Cemetery traces its history to 1850 and has 25,000 graves. Among those buried there are David Tod, governor of Ohio from 1838 to 1840, George Dennick Wick, who died on the Titanic, and William Rayen.

The history society is asking for donations of $5 to go on the tour. Parking is available at the cemetery.

For more information, visit MahoningHistory.org or call 330 743 2589.

