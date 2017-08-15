MVYP Holds Philanthropic Mixer Thursday

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – The Mahoning Valley Young Professionals is hosting an August Mixer from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Magic Tree Pub & Eatery, 7463 South Ave.

The mixer will feature an interactive philanthropic activity in partnership with Making Kids Count. The activity includes making comfort blankets and care kits for foster care children.

Networking, volunteer activities, appetizers and a cash bar will also take place.

A donation entrance fee is $5 for members and $10 for non-members or a donation of back-to-school supplies.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.