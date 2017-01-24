NEO Urology to Perform Same-Day Vasectomies in March

0 0 0 0

BOARDMAN, Ohio – With the upcoming annual uptick in vasectomy procedures during the NCAA basketball tournament, NEO Urology Associates has announced that it will be performing same-day vasectomies in March.

“The recovery period after a vasectomy generally calls for two to three days of resting with an ice pack on your lap, so what better time to be relegated to your couch than during the college basketball tournament,” Dr. Nicholas Styn said in a release. “In fact, it’s the wives in many cases who leverage the promise of a weekend of uninterrupted sports TV viewing to convince the husbands to get the procedure.”

The six-physician urology practice saw an increased number of same-day vasectomies at its offices in Boardman and Austintown last March. Generally, Styn notes, vasectomies involve two or more appointments: an initial consultation and then additional ones to educate the couple on the procedure, evaluate the patients and, on a separate date, perform the procedure.

“For couples who are seeking permanent sterilization we’re trying to help overcome some of the anxiety men typically feel about the procedure; two of which are convenience and misconceptions about the recovery,” Styn said.

Vasectomies are usually covered by basic health insurance, Styn said, although patients are encouraged to check their health plans to confirm.

Pictured: Dr. Nicholas Styn.

