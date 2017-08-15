NEOMED Granted Longest Accreditation Term

0 0 0 0

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio – The College of Pharmacy at Northeast Ohio Medical University was granted continued accreditation status through 2024-2025. The full accredited term of eight years is the longest accreditation period a college can receive from the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) board of directors.

The review was based upon the accreditation standards and key elements for the professional program in pharmacy leading to the doctor of pharmacy degree. The College of Pharmacy provided a self-study of the college and its Doctor of Pharmacy program, as well as other materials that describe the pharmacy program and how to access public information about the program available on the internet.

“The on-site visit was preceded by a self-study process that involved participation from faculty, staff, students, alumni, preceptors, partners and university representatives for more than a year—the first time for completing a full self-study that was faculty driven,” Richard J. Kasmer, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College of Pharmacy said in a news release.

The College of Pharmacy completed its comprehensive on-site evaluation April 17-19, for the purposes of considering continued accredited status. The evaluation process paid particular attention to the progress and changes made since the last comprehensive on-site evaluation, in spring 2011.

“Being compliant with all 25 standards and receiving a full accredited term of eight years is a significant accomplishment,” adds Kasmer.

The college celebrated its ten-year anniversary last year.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.