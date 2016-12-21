NEOMED Trustee, Wife Donate $500,000 to University

0 0 0 0

ROOTSTOWN, Ohio – Northeast Ohio Medical University has announced a $500,000 donation from trustee Dr. Chander Kohli and his wife, Karen, to support academic technology and online course materials at the university.

The couple also donated $500,000 in 2011 to create the Aneal Mohan Kohli Academic Technology Endowment, named in memory of their son, who enjoyed making videos and learning about the technologies associated with them.

In honor of the Kohli’s donations, Neomed has renamed its library the Aneal Mohan Kohli Academic and Information Technology Center.

“Dr. and Mrs. Kohli give from their hearts. Their gift to increase the endowment for our academic technology department will forever benefit our students and faculty with enhanced teaching and learning capabilities,” said Lindsey H. Loftus, senior development officer, in a release. “As they honor Aneal’s memory, they are also assisting every NEOMED student now and in the future. What a wonderful tribute.”

Chander Kohli is the longest-serving trustee and was chairman of the board from 2013 to 2015. He served in the Indian armed forces as a general duty medical officer and in 1966, came to the United States for a surgical residency at Elyria Memorial Hospital.

Since 1972, he has operated a private neurosurgical practice in Youngstown. Karen Kohli practiced as a nurse for many years and has remained active in working with several health care centers and initiatives.

Pictured: Dr. Chander Kohli

