New Castle Summer Concert Series Wraps Up Friday

0 0 0 0

NEW CASTLE, Pa. – The final show of the summer outdoor concert series at Riverwalk Park here will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. The Wrangler Band, a country and rock cover band, will perform.

In addition to live music, the final show in the series, hosted by New Visions for Lawrence County, will also feature food from Kathy’s Catering and Mister Softee’s Ice Cream Truck.

“New Visions hopes that concert-goers will take the opportunity, while they’re downtown, to discover some of the local restaurants, retail and attractions,” said New Visions’ executive director, Angie Urban, in a release. “These concerts are a wonderful chance for the folks who live and work in Lawrence County, to also play in and enjoy our community.”

The summer concert series has been held annually since 2008 and, since 2014, served as New Visions’ fundraising initiative. For more information, go to NewVisionsLC.org.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.