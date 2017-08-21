New Castle Y to Celebrate 150 Years with Gala

0 0 0 0

NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The New Castle Community YMCA will mark its 150th anniversary with a Celebration Gala Sept. 30.

The event will be held at The New Englander with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres at 6 p.m., followed by dinner at 7 p.m. The program will include music by Pittsburgh party/brass band Beauty Slap, an exhibit featuring photographs and memorabilia from the YMCA’s 150-year history, and silent and live auctions.

“The New Castle Community YMCA has impacted so many lives over the past 150 years. We want this event to pay tribute to where we have been, and celebrate where we are going,” said Stephen Vitale, chairman of the event committee.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person and may be purchased at the YMCA. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Maureen Knepshield at 724 658 4766 for more information.

