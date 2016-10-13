New MVHS Exhibit Focuses on Firefighters

0 0 0 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – The newest exhibit at the Tyler History Center, opening Oct. 15, will feature a history of firefighting in Youngstown.

The exhibit, “On the Box: A History of Firefighting in Youngstown,” is a collaboration between the Mahoning Valley Historical Society and Austintown native Greg Ricker, and will feature pieces from the collection of each. Among the items on display are pictures, equipment, uniforms and documents from the past century of firefighting in the Valley.

Current and retired firefighters and their families will be admitted for no charge Oct. 15 and 16, as well as at the preview reception at 7 p.m. Oct 14.

The preview reception, which includes light refreshments, is $8 for history society members and $10 for nonmembers.

“On the Box” is open through mid-January in the Youngstown Foundation Community History Gallery. Admission to the Tyler History Center is $4 for adults, $3 for senior citizens and $2 for children.

For more information, visit MahoningHistory.org or call 330 743 2589.

