Company News

:
New Ohio Handgun Law Deals with Employee Possession
By Blank | March 15, 2017

March 15, 2017
Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+0Share on LinkedIn1Pin on Pinterest0Email this to someone
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Effective March 21, Ohio employers, both public and private, are no longer permitted to have or enforce a company policy or rule that prohibits a person who has been issued a valid concealed handgun license from transporting or storing a firearm or ammunition in the person’s privately-owned motor vehicle while parked on the employer’s property.
Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code, paragraph 2923.1210, an employee can transport or store a firearm or ammunition in the employee’s own vehicle while on the employer’s property if the employee has a valid concealed handgun license. If an employer does terminate an employee for lawfully storing a handgun in the employee’s parked car on the employer’s property, the employee would probably be able to maintain a wrongful discharge lawsuit against the employer.
The same statute also provides some immunity for the employer. The statute provides that no employer shall be held liable in any civil action for damages, injuries or death resulting from or arising out of another person’s actions involving a firearm stored pursuant to the statute unless the employer intentionally procured the other person’s injurious actions.

In other words, an employer would not be held liable for another person’s actions using the firearm unless the employer persuaded or caused the wrongdoer’s actions.

Employers should check their company policies to make sure that their company policies are in accordance with the new Ohio law.

The author, Martin J. Boetcher, is a lawyer with Harrington, Hoppe & Mitchell Ltd. He can be reached at mboetcher@hhmlaw.com or at 330 744 1111.

SOURCE: Harrington, Hoppe &  Mitchell.

Copyright 2017 The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

Published by The Business Journal, Youngstown, Ohio.

You may also like:

More from Our Experts

Dr. Lance Grahn
Kent State University at Trumbull
Click for Bio
Sam Boak
Boak & Sons, Inc.
Click for Bio
Greg Smith
Toastmasters
Click for Bio
Jim Klingensmith
L. Calvin Jones & Co.
Click for Bio
Lee DeRose
YESCO Electrical Supply, Inc.
Click for Bio
Adam Aebischer
Aebischer’s Jewelry
Click for Bio
Jason Wurst
Tele-Solutions, Inc.
Click for Bio
Stuart Gibbs
The Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County
Click for Bio
Tim Petrey
HD Davis CPAs, LLC
Click for Bio
Bob Gearhart Sr.
DCW Group
Click for Bio
November
Click for Bio
December
Click for Bio