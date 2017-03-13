New Retail Building Slated for Westford Development

11 0 16 0

CANFIELD, Ohio – Work on a new retail building is set to begin this summer at the Westford Lifestyle Community, says its developer.

“It’s a 12,000-square-foot, single story building just behind Panera Bread in Westford,” says Chuck Whitman, president of CTW Development Corp. “We’ll be starting that in July.”

Whitman says the new building will house mostly retail businesses, but could also provide room for office space.

“We’re working on a couple of leases right now,” added Brad Whitman, vice president. “It should be really nice once it’s done. We’re excited about this one.” He said the building could accommodate as many as eight tenants.

Westford Lifestyle Community is a mixed-use development that encompasses office buildings, retail shops, the Kennsington Golf Club, restaurants, upscale houses, villas and condominiums.

The development is also home to a Courtyard by Marriott hotel and future plans call for a banquet center at the site.

More recently, CTW started work on the first phase of Tiffany Plaza near the Interstate 680 and U.S. Route 224 interchange in Boardman.

Pictured: Rendering of the project.

